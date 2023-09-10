Anti-Gun Activists to New Mexico Gov: Lady, You Can't Do That
Tipsheet

Outrage After New Mexico Governor Strips Second Amendment Rights

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 10, 2023 11:15 AM
Democratic National Convention via AP

On Friday New Mexico's Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham suspended the Second Amendment rights of Albuquerque citizens, citing a "public health" emergency.

She also said lawful concealed carry holders should be arrested for walking down the street while claiming her duty to uphold the U.S. constitution is "not absolute."

The move was met with immediate backlash and outrage from citizens, not just in New Mexico but across the country. Calls for Grisham to be impeached were swift, with some saying she should be jailed for the blatantly unconstitutional move and violation of constitutional rights. 

At least one Sheriff will not enforce the tyrannical edict.

