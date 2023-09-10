Outrage After New Mexico Governor Strips Second Amendment Rights

On Friday New Mexico's Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham suspended the Second Amendment rights of Albuquerque citizens, citing a "public health" emergency.

Today, I signed an executive order declaring gun violence a public health emergency. To my fellow citizens: get loud. Step up. Demand change: from your neighbors, from your friends, from your communities, from your elected leaders. Enough is enough. More coming from me tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jOt4fv4YDC — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 7, 2023

She also said lawful concealed carry holders should be arrested for walking down the street while claiming her duty to uphold the U.S. constitution is "not absolute."

Yea, I doubt a federal judge is going to look kindly at this press conference where Governor Michelle Grisham (D.) openly talks about wanting to arrest licensed gun carriers and her view that her own oath of office is not absolute. This video is wild. pic.twitter.com/gKOYjj4S8A — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 9, 2023

Governor Lujan Grisham says her duty to uphold her oath to the constitution is "not absolute" pic.twitter.com/Mla4rcNXMX — Beau Hightower (@beauhightowerdn) September 8, 2023

The move was met with immediate backlash and outrage from citizens, not just in New Mexico but across the country. Calls for Grisham to be impeached were swift, with some saying she should be jailed for the blatantly unconstitutional move and violation of constitutional rights.

NM Gov. Michelle Grisham declares “No constitutional right, in my view, is intended to be absolute."



She should be REMOVED FROM OFFICE AS A TRAITOR IMMEDIATELY!!! pic.twitter.com/dSnbnqHgrn — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) September 9, 2023

NM governor suspends open, concealed carry



Michelle Grisham is a tyrant



If she thinks she can take away your rights in an “emergency” then she’ll always find an “emergency” to use as an excuse for tyranny



The covid “emergency” was the the opening act https://t.co/kifGXRYoVr — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) September 9, 2023

18 U.S.C. § 242



This provision makes it a crime for someone acting under color of law (an elected official) to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States. https://t.co/UKzFqr2e8F — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) September 9, 2023

At least one Sheriff will not enforce the tyrannical edict.