House Oversight Chair Submitted a New Request to the National Archives Regarding Biden...

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has submitted another request to the National Archives. This time, he's looking for documentation surrounding then Vice President Joe Biden's official staff and what they knew about the Biden family dealings with notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

"As part of the investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes, today House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is calling on the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to provide complete and unredacted documents related to the Office of the Vice President colluding with the Biden family and their business associates," the Committee released Wednesday. "In one example, on December 4, 2015, Eric Schwerin, a longtime Biden family business associate, wrote to Kate Bedingfield in the Office of the Vice President providing quotes the White House should use in response to media outreach regarding Hunter Biden’s role in Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. Later that day, Ms. Bedingfield responded to Mr. Schwerin saying, 'VP signed off on this[.]'"

Kate Bedingfield worked for Biden as vice president and served as President Joe Biden's White House Communications Director from January 2021 through February 2023. She's now a contributor at CNN.

In a letter to NARA, Comer detailed the Committee is seeking the following in their original format:

1. Complete and unredacted versions of all documents from Case Number 2022-0121-F; 2. All documents and communications to or from the Executive Office of the President (including but not limited to the Office of the Vice President) to, from, copying or regarding Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, Vuk Jeremic, John Robinson “Rob” Walker, or Jeffrey Cooper; 3. All documents and communications to or from Kate Bedingfield, Michael Carpenter, Kathy Chung, Amos Hochstein, Colin Kahl, and Alexander Mackler to, from, copying or regarding Hunter Biden or James Biden; and 4. All executive calendars created for then-Vice President Joe Biden dating from January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017.

“Joe Biden never built an ‘absolute wall’ between his family’s business dealings and his official government work – his office doors were wide open to Hunter Biden’s associates. There is evidence of collusion in the efforts to spin media stories about Burisma’s corruption while Vice President Biden was publicly pushing an anti-corruption agenda in Ukraine," Comer said about the new request and latest findings. "Suspiciously, Hunter Biden’s associate had a media statement on Burisma approved by Vice President Biden himself the same day Hunter Biden ‘called D.C.’ for help with the government pressure facing Burisma. Americans demand accountability for this abuse of government office for the benefit of the Biden family. The Oversight Committee will continue to pursue all evidence to provide much needed transparency to the American people."