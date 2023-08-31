Biden Makes a Surprise Visit to Demand More 'Climate Change' Money
Tipsheet

Even CNN Is Raising Questions About the Timeline for This Trump Trial

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 31, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Concerns over former President Donald Trump's ability to receive a fair trial in Washington D.C. continue to increase as the judge in the federal case brought against him surrounding January 6, 2021 -- United States District Court Tanya Chutkan -- continues her aggressive behavior. Chutkan was randomly chosen for the case after charges were filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith in July.  

First there's the rushed timeline Chutkan has implemented, raising serious questions about Trump's ability to provide a proper, constitutionally protected defense. Not to mention Chutkan set a date of March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday, for the trial. 

Then, there's Chutkan's statements about Trump and her declarations prior to charges and a trial that he is guilty. From Julie Kelly over at RealClearInvestigations

A review of thousands of pages of hearing transcripts reveal that Chutkan has repeatedly expressed strong and settled opinions about the issues at the heart of United States v. Donald Trump – the criminal case she is now presiding over.  

These include her public assertions that the 2020 election was beyond reproach, that the Jan. 6 protests were orchestrated by Trump, and that the former president is guilty of crimes. She has described Jan. 6 as a “mob attack” on “the very foundation of our democracy” and branded the issue at the heart of the case she is hearing – Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen – a conspiracy theory.   

Although judges often make comments from the bench, Chutkan’s strident language raises questions about her impartiality in handling the case against the presumptive GOP nominee for president in 2024. 

The U.S. code that addresses grounds for recusal states, ”Any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” One reason to recuse is if the judge has demonstrated “a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party.”

And finally, Washington D.C. voters cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election at a rate of 92 percent for Democrats. The Nation's Capital is solely a political town, raising legitimate questions about Trump's ability to receive fair treatment from an unbiased jury. 

