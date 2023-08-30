There's a New Player in the Government's Censorship Game

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) is in the crosshairs of the House Judiciary Committee and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government after reportedly working with the Biden administration to censor political and other speech online. CCDH describes itself as an "international organization disrupting the production and spread of hate & misinformation."

"The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of how and to what extent the Executive Branch has coerced and colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor speech. To develop effective legislation, such as the possible enactment of new statutory limits on the Executive Branch’s ability to work with social media platforms and other companies to restrict the circulation of content and deplatform users, the Committee must first understand the nature of how the Executive Branch coerced and colluded with companies and other intermediates to censor speech. To this end, the Committee asked that the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) produce communications with the Executive Branch relating to the moderation of content online," a letter from Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to CCDH states.

#NEWS:@Jim_Jordan subpoenas the Center for Countering Digital Hate.



CCDH has admitted to directly engaging with the Executive Branch and Big Tech about content moderation. pic.twitter.com/yME4Sdlr2X — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) August 30, 2023

"In addition, we also asked for communications between companies including social media companies and the CCDH, to understand, among other things, the extent to which content moderation occurred as a result of the government’s influence. In response, your counsel has informed the Committee that CCDH will not comply voluntarily with our requests," Jordan continues.

So far, CCDH has refused to voluntarily comply with Committee requests for documentation. As a result, the group has been subpoenaed.

CCDH has targeted Townhall Media for censorship and advertising demonitization.