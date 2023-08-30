There's a New Player in the Government's Censorship Game
Tipsheet

DeSantis Sends a Warning to Potential Looters After Hurricane Idalia

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 30, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Speaking from Perry, Florida Wednesday afternoon in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Republican presidential candidate and Governor Ron DeSantis warned criminals against looting and promised consequences for doing so. 

"We are not gonna tolerate any looting in the aftermath," DeSantis said, noting that signs in yards that say "You loot, we shoot" should be taken seriously. "People have a right to defend their property."

"In this part of Florida, you've got a lot of advocates and proponents of the Second Amendment," he continued. 

Back in Tallahassee, First Lady Casey DeSantis had a close call with the storm after a massive oak tree fell on the Governor's Mansion. 

As Idalia continues to make its way up the east coast, officials are urging caution in the aftermath. 

