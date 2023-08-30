DeSantis Sends a Warning to Potential Looters After Hurricane Idalia

Speaking from Perry, Florida Wednesday afternoon in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Republican presidential candidate and Governor Ron DeSantis warned criminals against looting and promised consequences for doing so.

"We are not gonna tolerate any looting in the aftermath," DeSantis said, noting that signs in yards that say "You loot, we shoot" should be taken seriously. "People have a right to defend their property."

"In this part of Florida, you've got a lot of advocates and proponents of the Second Amendment," he continued.

Back in Tallahassee, First Lady Casey DeSantis had a close call with the storm after a massive oak tree fell on the Governor's Mansion.

100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee — Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured.



Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm. pic.twitter.com/l6MOE8wNMC — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 30, 2023

As Idalia continues to make its way up the east coast, officials are urging caution in the aftermath.