Subpoenas Have Been Issued to IRS and FBI Investigators

The House Ways and Means Committee in partnership with the House Judiciary Committee have issued subpoenas against a number of IRS investigators and FBI agents with a goal of obtaining more information about why now-Special Counsel David Weiss "was prevented from bringing charges against President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for tax crimes."

IRS Director of Field Operations Michael Batdorf, IRS Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon, FBI Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski and FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryeshia Holley were served.

“Our Committees, along with the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, have sought these interviews since IRS whistleblowers came forward with concerning allegations of political interference in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign influence peddling and tax evasion," Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan released in a joint statement Monday.

"Unfortunately, the Biden Administration has consistently stonewalled Congress. Our duty is to follow the facts wherever they may lead, and our subpoenas compelling testimony from Biden Administration officials are crucial to understanding how the President’s son received special treatment from federal prosecutors and who was the ultimate decision maker in the case," the statement continues. "Americans deserve to know the truth, especially now that Attorney General Garland has appointed as special counsel the same U.S. Attorney who oversaw Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal and botched the investigation into his alleged tax crimes."

The news comes after bombshell reporting over the weekend showed Hunter Biden's attorneys threatening DOJ prosecutors, saying they would request President Joe Biden for testimony in court if harsh charges were brought against their client.