Tipsheet

Biden Bails on His Latest Vacation to Finally Visit Devastated Maui

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 21, 2023 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

After issuing "no comment" from the beach in Delaware about the complete devastation of Maui after a fire ripped through the historic town of Lahaina, killing potentially thousands, President Joe Biden is cutting his latest Lake Tahoe vacation short to visit the island. 

"My heart, my prayers, and my focus are on the victims of the Maui wildfires and their families. I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions," Biden released in a statement Sunday. 

"From day one we immediately authorized three Fire Management Assistance Grants and as soon as Governor Green requested a Major Disaster Declaration, I signed it. My Administration has mobilized a whole-of-government response effort with more than 1,000 federal personnel on the ground in Maui, including nearly 450 search and rescue team members," he continued. "Jill and I are eager to meet with the brave first responders in Lahaina tomorrow, to spend time with families and community members, and witness firsthand what will be required for the community to recover. We will be here as long as it takes for Maui."

Hundreds of people, many of them children, as still unaccounted for. 

