Rand Paul Officially Refers Dr. Fauci for Criminal Investigation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 09, 2023 12:15 PM
Republican Senator Rand Paul has officially referred Dr. Anthony Fauci to D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves for criminal investigation after repeatedly lying to Congress about his role in funding dangerous gain-of-function research. 

"Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 1001, whoever “makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation” as part of “any investigation or review, conducted pursuant to the authority of any committee, subcommittee, commission or office of the Congress, consistent with applicable rules of the House or Senate” is subject to criminal fines and imprisonment of up to five years," Paul wrote in a letter to Graves detailed Fauci's statements and false claims. "Before Congress, Dr. Fauci denied funding gain-of-function research, to the press he claims to have a dispassionate view on the lab leak hypothesis, and in private he acknowledges gain-offunction research at WIV to his colleagues.8 His own colleagues have acknowledged Dr. Fauci’s inconsistency.9 A congressional hearing, however, is not the place for a public servant to play political games – especially when the health and well-being of American citizens is on the line."

"For this reason, I request that you investigate whether Dr. Fauci’s statements to Congress on May 11, 2021, violated 18 U.S.C. § 1001 or any other statute," Paul continued. 

Under questioning, Fauci has repeatedly denied gain-of-function research was being conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where a lab leak of COVID-19 resulted in a pandemic that killed millions of people world wide, destroyed economic prosperity and set back child education by a generation. 

Fauci retired as the federal government's highest paid employee late last year. 

