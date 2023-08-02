Police Update Says No Threat Found on Capitol Hill

UPDATE II: Police tell ABC News the call in question “appears to be a bad call,” but staff inside Senate buildings are still sheltering in place.

Spokesperson for D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department tells @ABC News report of active shooter at Senate office building “appears to be a bad call.”



"No injuries and no shooter were located," the spokesperson said. https://t.co/5EwLfhaTGK — ABC News (@ABC) August 2, 2023

UPDATE:

House Sgt at Arms: This is a message from the House Sergeant at Arms: USCP is currently responding to a Potential Internal Security Threat in the Senate Office Buildings. Please avoid the area. More information will be shared when it becomes available. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 2, 2023

***Original post***

U.S. Capitol Police are responding to "concerning" 911 call in or around the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington D.C. Senate staffers have been evacuated from the building. According to a source, staff in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, which is next door to Russell, have been told to lock doors, shelter in place and follow instructions from Capitol Police. Initial reports state there could be an active shooter, but Capitol Police have not confirmed seeing a suspect or hearing gunshots.

If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 2, 2023

BREAKING: I’m being told there is an active shooting threat in the Russell Senate Office Building. Staff in Dirksen have been given an announcement to lock all doors, shelter in place and remain quiet. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 2, 2023

USCP: All Senate buildings: UPDATE. Police activity related to the report of an internal security threat is ongoing. Occupants should continue to:⁰⁰• Move inside your office or the nearest office.⁰• Take emergency equipment and visitors. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 2, 2023

USCP say they have heard no shots as they evacuate a report of an active shooter near the Senate Bldgs — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 2, 2023

🚨People being led out of Russell Senate Office Building amid reports of possible active shooter. @metzgov.

pic.twitter.com/7eiwBCDspF — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) August 2, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.