Tipsheet

Police Update Says No Threat Found on Capitol Hill

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 02, 2023 3:00 PM

UPDATE II: Police tell ABC News the call in question “appears to be a bad call,” but staff inside Senate buildings are still sheltering in place. 

UPDATE: 

***Original post***

U.S. Capitol Police are responding to "concerning" 911 call in or around the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington D.C. Senate staffers have been evacuated from the building. According to a source, staff in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, which is next door to Russell, have been told to lock doors, shelter in place and follow instructions from Capitol Police. Initial reports state there could be an active shooter, but Capitol Police have not confirmed seeing a suspect or hearing gunshots. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

