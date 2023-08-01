NJ Lt. Gov. Dies After Being Hospitalized While Acting Governor So...Who's Running the...
Tipsheet

DeSantis Issues Kamala Harris a Challenge

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 01, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

It's been more than a week since Vice President Kamala Harris parachuted into Florida to smear a new and rigorous African-American history curriculum in the Sunshine State. 

Now, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has issued Harris a challenge: show up in Florida to debate the issue. 

"Time and again, D.C. politicians choose to malign our state and its residents. Over the past several weeks, the Biden Administration has repeatedly disparaged our state and misinformed Americans about our education system. Our state pushed forward nation-leading standalone African American History standards - one of the only states in the nation to require this level of learning about such an important subject. One would think the White House would applaud such boldness in teaching the unique and important story of African American History. But you have instead attempted to score cheap political points and label Florida parents 'extremists.' It's past time to set the record straight," DeSantis wrote in a letter to Harris. 

"In Florida we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues. And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice. So given your grave concern (which, I must assume, is sincere) about what you think our standards say, I am officially inviting you back down to Florida to discuss our African American History standards. We will be happy to host you here in Tallahassee," DeSantis continued. "I will ask Dr. William Allen - instrumental in the development of our impressive new standards- to join. We welcome you, of course, to bring Randi Weingarten or someone else who shares your view about the standards."

Allen sits on the working group that came up with the curriculum and is a descendent of slaves. 


