The Feud Between Elon Musk and Elizabeth Warren Is Escalating

The feud between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is heating up.

According to documents filed in federal court Thursday, Twitter plans to subpoena communications between Warren and her political office with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Trade Commission.

Twitter says it plans to subpoena Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking information about her communications with federal agencies about possible investigations into Elon Musk or his companies. https://t.co/8ByxVBVGcrhttps://t.co/tGIICvuJzS pic.twitter.com/jTKiZ8yFTy — Brian Fung (@b_fung) July 20, 2023

The subpoena comes shortly after new information showed the FTC engaged in "insanely illegal" activity against Twitter.

'Insanely Illegal': We're Learning More About the Biden FTC's War Against Twitter https://t.co/rYA31fDh3s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2023

Since Musk purchased Twitter in October 2022, saying he did it to protect free speech and the First Amendment, Warren has been pressuring the powerful federal government agencies to launch investigations against him. She did this again earlier this week.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, I’m concerned @Tesla's board has failed to manage conflicts of interest from his role as CEO of Tesla & Twitter.



Tesla's board has a legal obligation to serve its shareholders. I'm urging @SECGov to investigate.https://t.co/YWaN9GcdDg — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 17, 2023

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for a SEC investigation into Elon Musk's Tesla over Twitter ties, alleging 'conflict of interest'. pic.twitter.com/shzrMyLUkH — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 17, 2023

This is why Biden sicced the FTC onto Elon Musk and why Biden’s Wall Street buddies tried to destroy Musk’s Tesla. Probably why establishment type Linda Yaccarino, former head of advertising at NBCUniversal was brought in as Twitter CEO, to effect a ceasefire. #DelawareGangster https://t.co/Nt8IKmN4b8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 17, 2023

Warren has also falsely accused Musk of not paying his "fair share" in taxes.

Will visit IRS next time I’m in DC just to say hi, since I paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual last year. Maybe I can have a cookie or something … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2022



