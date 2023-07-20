There's Big Poll Movement in the GOP Primary
Tipsheet

The Feud Between Elon Musk and Elizabeth Warren Is Escalating

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 20, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The feud between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is heating up. 

According to documents filed in federal court Thursday, Twitter plans to subpoena communications between Warren and her political office with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Trade Commission. 

The subpoena comes shortly after new information showed the FTC engaged in "insanely illegal" activity against Twitter. 

Since Musk purchased Twitter in October 2022, saying he did it to protect free speech and the First Amendment, Warren has been pressuring the powerful federal government agencies to launch investigations against him. She did this again earlier this week. 

Warren has also falsely accused Musk of not paying his "fair share" in taxes. 


Tags: BIG GOVERNMENT

