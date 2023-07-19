Republicans Work to Block Democrats' Latest Attacks on the Supreme Court

After months of relentless attacks against conservative Supreme Court Justices, with a special focus on Justice Clarence Thomas, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on "ethics" legislation Thursday to destroy the judicial institution.

In an escalation of their intimidation campaign, Senate Democrats are now trying to partially "defund" the Supreme Court to have their demands met.



It's a brazen attempt to bully the justices into imposing ethical rules that the Left will use to subtract justices in key cases. https://t.co/ZjyA2ChM1v — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) July 13, 2023

5/Let’s be clear, Democrats don’t care about ethics. They are attacking Court because Court is no longer acting as super legislature and is returning to its proper role of faithfully applying Constitution. Great work by @stevennelson10 on exposing these @POTUS Biden trips. — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) July 19, 2023

Senate Republicans plan to vote against the bill and say it doesn't have the 60 votes needed to pass the full Senate or the House of representatives.

"The Supreme Court was founded by the Constitution of the United State. It was created by the constitution as a separate branch of government. All lower courts are statutory creatures," Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham said during a press conference on Capitol Hill. "Tomorrow as Republicans, [we're going to] stand up for the constitution."

"We're going to draw a line in the sand. Tomorrow Republicans are going to come to this committee and we're going to protect the constitution separation of powers when it comes to the Supreme Court. We're going to fight back this effort," Graham continued. "You need to pay attention to what's going on up here. If this bill ever passed, the Supreme Court would be destroyed as we know it."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also blasted the intimidation effort from the Senate floor.



