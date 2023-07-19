Dems in Total Disarray As They Fumble Miserably Against IRS Whistleblowers
Republicans Work to Block Democrats' Latest Attacks on the Supreme Court

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 19, 2023 5:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After months of relentless attacks against conservative Supreme Court Justices, with a special focus on Justice Clarence Thomas, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on "ethics" legislation Thursday to destroy the judicial institution.

Senate Republicans plan to vote against the bill and say it doesn't have the 60 votes needed to pass the full Senate or the House of representatives. 

"The Supreme Court was founded by the Constitution of the United State. It was created by the constitution as a separate branch of government. All lower courts are statutory creatures," Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham said during a press conference on Capitol Hill. "Tomorrow as Republicans, [we're going to] stand up for the constitution."

"We're going to draw a line in the sand. Tomorrow Republicans are going to come to this committee and we're going to protect the constitution separation of powers when it comes to the Supreme Court. We're going to fight back this effort," Graham continued. "You need to pay attention to what's going on up here. If this bill ever passed, the Supreme Court would be destroyed as we know it." 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also blasted the intimidation effort from the Senate floor. 


