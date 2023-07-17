White House Blows Off Failed Cocainegate Investigation

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blew off inconclusive results of a Secret Service investigation into cocaine found at the White House two weeks ago.

REPORTER: "Is the president satisfied with the explanation that someone was able to bring an illegal substance into the White House because there are hundreds of people who come here?!"



KJP: "The Secret Service did a thorough investigation. That's what we believe." pic.twitter.com/Yk5O2OfHMR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2023

REPORTER: "You had expressed confidence that the Secret Service would get to the bottom of this. Are you surprised that they didn't?"



KJP: "We believe that Secret Service did a thorough investigation..." pic.twitter.com/P1vn08OgUK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2023

Last week the Secret Service announced the end to their investigation into who left cocaine near the Situation Room.

"Testing conducted by the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department indicated that the found powder tested preliminarily positive for the presence of cocaine. The substance and packaging were treated as evidence and sent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, which analyzed the item for any biothreats. Tests conducted at this facility came back negative and gave formal confirmation that the substance was not biological in nature," the Secret Service released in a statement. "The substance and packaging underwent further forensic testing. The substance was analyzed for its chemical composition. The packaging was subjected to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis."

"On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons. Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals. The FBl's evaluation of the substance also confirmed that it was cocaine," the statement continued. "There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area. Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence."

No word on whether Hunter Biden was tested for drugs or taken for fingerprinting.