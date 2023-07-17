Biden Tweet Taking Credit for Bill Trump Signed Gets Hit With Community Notes
Tipsheet

White House Blows Off Failed Cocainegate Investigation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 17, 2023 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blew off inconclusive results of a Secret Service investigation into cocaine found at the White House two weeks ago. 

Last week the Secret Service announced the end to their investigation into who left cocaine near the Situation Room.

"Testing conducted by the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department indicated that the found powder tested preliminarily positive for the presence of cocaine. The substance and packaging were treated as evidence and sent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, which analyzed the item for any biothreats. Tests conducted at this facility came back negative and gave formal confirmation that the substance was not biological in nature," the Secret Service released in a statement. "The substance and packaging underwent further forensic testing. The substance was analyzed for its chemical composition. The packaging was subjected to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis." 

No word on whether Hunter Biden was tested for drugs or taken for fingerprinting. 

