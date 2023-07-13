We've Got an Update on Cocainegate
Tipsheet

Democrats Launch a New Assault on the Supreme Court

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 13, 2023 11:45 AM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Senate Democrats have launched a new assault on the Supreme Court by threatening and intimidating longtime constitutional legal scholar Leonard Leo. 

"Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats have sent letters to two wealthy businessmen and a major political activist requesting more information about undisclosed gifts to Supreme Court justices," leftist outlet Propublica, which has been on an unrelenting crusade against conservative Supreme Court justices in recent months, reports. "The letters, sent Tuesday by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the committee chair, seek more details about an undisclosed 2008 luxury fishing vacation Justice Samuel Alito took that was reported last month by ProPublica. The letters went to three people: hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer; mortgage company owner Robin Arkley II; and Leonard Leo, a longtime leader at the Federalist Society, the powerful conservative legal group."

The "undisclosed gifts" aren't required to be disclosed and typically involve benign travel with friends. They're going after Leo because he's been successful at getting constitutional judges onto the Supreme Court. 

Conservatives are pushing back and calling out Democratic Senators for developing an enemy list in an attempt to destroy the Supreme Court. 

