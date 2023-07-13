Democrats Launch a New Assault on the Supreme Court

Senate Democrats have launched a new assault on the Supreme Court by threatening and intimidating longtime constitutional legal scholar Leonard Leo.

"Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats have sent letters to two wealthy businessmen and a major political activist requesting more information about undisclosed gifts to Supreme Court justices," leftist outlet Propublica, which has been on an unrelenting crusade against conservative Supreme Court justices in recent months, reports. "The letters, sent Tuesday by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the committee chair, seek more details about an undisclosed 2008 luxury fishing vacation Justice Samuel Alito took that was reported last month by ProPublica. The letters went to three people: hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer; mortgage company owner Robin Arkley II; and Leonard Leo, a longtime leader at the Federalist Society, the powerful conservative legal group."

The "undisclosed gifts" aren't required to be disclosed and typically involve benign travel with friends. They're going after Leo because he's been successful at getting constitutional judges onto the Supreme Court.

.@SenatorDurbin is right: it's no coincidence that nearly every one of the Trump administration's judicial nominees had ties to @FedSoc.



They were all part of Leonard Leo's decades-long plan to shape the future of the courts.

In an escalation of their intimidation campaign, Senate Democrats are now trying to partially "defund" the Supreme Court to have their demands met.



It's a brazen attempt to bully the justices into imposing ethical rules that the Left will use to subtract justices in key cases.

Conservatives are pushing back and calling out Democratic Senators for developing an enemy list in an attempt to destroy the Supreme Court.

These Senators and their liberal dark money supporters have made an "enemies list," and they're going to harass and intimidate everyone on that list in an effort to silence their voices.

In this case, their enemies are the conservative justices and their supporters, and the…



In this case, their enemies are the conservative justices and their supporters, and the…