Tipsheet

Chip Roy Isn't Buying the Secret Service Conclusion on Cocainegate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 13, 2023 1:30 PM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Republican Congressman Chip Roy is blasting the news that the Secret Service has concluded their investigation into cocaine found at the White House last week without naming a suspect. 

On Thursday morning the Secret Service released a lengthy statement detailing the "investigation" and why they came up short.

"Testing conducted by the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department indicated that the found powder tested preliminarily positive for the presence of cocaine. The substance and packaging were treated as evidence and sent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, which analyzed the item for any biothreats. Tests conducted at this facility came back negative and gave formal confirmation that the substance was not biological in nature," the Secret Service released in a statement. "The substance and packaging underwent further forensic testing. The substance was analyzed for its chemical composition. The packaging was subjected to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis. Both of these analyses were conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's crime laboratory given their expertise in this area and independence from the investigation."

"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," the statement continues. "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence."


