Chip Roy Isn't Buying the Secret Service Conclusion on Cocainegate

Republican Congressman Chip Roy is blasting the news that the Secret Service has concluded their investigation into cocaine found at the White House last week without naming a suspect.

🔥“You better damn well believe that if [the Biden admin] wanted to go figure out where that cocaine came from, the Secret Service of the United States in the White House could figure it out.” pic.twitter.com/EFXN2H80bL — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) July 13, 2023

On Thursday morning the Secret Service released a lengthy statement detailing the "investigation" and why they came up short.

"Testing conducted by the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department indicated that the found powder tested preliminarily positive for the presence of cocaine. The substance and packaging were treated as evidence and sent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, which analyzed the item for any biothreats. Tests conducted at this facility came back negative and gave formal confirmation that the substance was not biological in nature," the Secret Service released in a statement. "The substance and packaging underwent further forensic testing. The substance was analyzed for its chemical composition. The packaging was subjected to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis. Both of these analyses were conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's crime laboratory given their expertise in this area and independence from the investigation."

Our official statement on the completion of the investigation of the contraband item found at the White Househttps://t.co/DhCJaXSfxP — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 13, 2023

"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," the statement continues. "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence."

