Even Overseas Biden Can't Escape Cocainegate
Kirby Amplifies the U.S. Weapons Stockpile Shortage
Why Some Liberal Media Outlets Are Not Happy With Joe Biden Right Now
New Report on SCOTUS Would Have Liberals Screaming If It Were Justice Thomas
How a 'Disinformation' Author Responded After Caught Spreading Disinformation
BLM Activist Who Became Mayor in Georgia Is Arrested
The Reason Why One Liberal Outlet Does Not Want People Using Ring Cameras
Efforts to Shut Down Professor's Research on Gender Dysphoria Completely Backfire
Anti-Parental Rights New Hampshire Democrats Are a Loony Bunch
Georgia Democrat Announces She's Switching to GOP
Some Like It Hot – Others Like It Cold
Appeals Court Allows Tennessee Ban on Trans Procedures for Kids to Be Enforced
Media Starts to Discover: Maybe This Joe Biden Character Isn't Such a Good...
New Report Shows Interesting Trend at Brown University
Tipsheet

New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and 'Start From Scratch'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 11, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Heritage Foundation is out with a new roadmap on how to reform the FBI as the federal law enforcement agency continues to be embroiled in controversy and civil liberties violations. 

"The FBI’s chilling record of politicized abuses and the executive branch’s continuing misuse of federal intelligence authorities to target the exercise of free speech and other constitutional rights of Americans gives Congress clear and compelling grounds for enacting forceful reforms, starting with the FBI," a recently released Heritage report states about the need for reform. "In fact, the time is ripe for Congress to consider a complete reconstruction of the FBI, defining the scope of its jurisdiction, refocusing its mission on traditional law enforcement, and putting it under effective control. Short of that comprehensive reform, Congress must, at the very least, put in place the minimum set of proposed reforms outlined in this paper, and reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act’s Section 702 offers a perfect vehicle for doing so."

"In the years since 9/11, the Bureau has expanded the scope and use of its own intelligence-gathering powers in dangerous ways, directing them increasingly at political movements that threaten the Washington establishment and at the exercise of constitutionally protected rights by ordinary Americans," the report continues. 

The report offers nearly a dozen elements to "reconstruct" the FBI, including by "limiting the tools of investigation used by the Bureau and prohibit efforts to suppress free speech, religious liberty, and other constitutional rights" and "shifting headcount and resources from Washington to the field offices and consider moving the Bureau’s headquarters out of the national capital area."

Recommended

New Report on SCOTUS Would Have Liberals Screaming If It Were Justice Thomas Spencer Brown

The new plan comes ahead of testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray this week on Capitol Hill. Members of the House Judiciary Committee have questions about overall FBI corruption and new revelations the Bureau is working with foreign governments and big tech to censor Americans. 


Tags: BIG TECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Report on SCOTUS Would Have Liberals Screaming If It Were Justice Thomas Spencer Brown
Georgia Democrat Announces She's Switching to GOP Madeline Leesman
Media Starts to Discover: Maybe This Joe Biden Character Isn't Such a Good Guy After All Guy Benson
The Senate Races Set Up Dems for Delicious Agony Kurt Schlichter
What Trump's Legal Team Just Filed Might Not Please Special Counsel Jack Smith Matt Vespa
Even Overseas Biden Can't Escape Cocainegate Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
New Report on SCOTUS Would Have Liberals Screaming If It Were Justice Thomas Spencer Brown