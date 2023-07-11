New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and 'Start From Scratch'

The Heritage Foundation is out with a new roadmap on how to reform the FBI as the federal law enforcement agency continues to be embroiled in controversy and civil liberties violations.

"The FBI’s chilling record of politicized abuses and the executive branch’s continuing misuse of federal intelligence authorities to target the exercise of free speech and other constitutional rights of Americans gives Congress clear and compelling grounds for enacting forceful reforms, starting with the FBI," a recently released Heritage report states about the need for reform. "In fact, the time is ripe for Congress to consider a complete reconstruction of the FBI, defining the scope of its jurisdiction, refocusing its mission on traditional law enforcement, and putting it under effective control. Short of that comprehensive reform, Congress must, at the very least, put in place the minimum set of proposed reforms outlined in this paper, and reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act’s Section 702 offers a perfect vehicle for doing so."

"In the years since 9/11, the Bureau has expanded the scope and use of its own intelligence-gathering powers in dangerous ways, directing them increasingly at political movements that threaten the Washington establishment and at the exercise of constitutionally protected rights by ordinary Americans," the report continues.

The report offers nearly a dozen elements to "reconstruct" the FBI, including by "limiting the tools of investigation used by the Bureau and prohibit efforts to suppress free speech, religious liberty, and other constitutional rights" and "shifting headcount and resources from Washington to the field offices and consider moving the Bureau’s headquarters out of the national capital area."

It’s time for the FBI to be started over from scratch. Read our plan for Congress to do just that: https://t.co/ZDUup34uXQ — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) July 10, 2023

The new plan comes ahead of testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray this week on Capitol Hill. Members of the House Judiciary Committee have questions about overall FBI corruption and new revelations the Bureau is working with foreign governments and big tech to censor Americans.

Many Americans have lost count of the numerous FBI scandals uncovered so far.



Our committee has not.



We have critical questions prepared for @DirectorWray on Wednesday. https://t.co/7Ey0dOFZd5 — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) July 10, 2023



