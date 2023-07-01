Here's One Interesting Aspect About the Failed Anti-Putin Coup
Tipsheet

Biden Taken Apart for Greatest 'Denial Psychosis in History'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 01, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court striking down his reallocation of student debt from wealthy college degree holders to the middle class, President Joe Biden lashed out and claimed the justices 'misinterpreted the constitution."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre also piled on. 

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley is calling Biden's reaction to the ruling the "greatest denial psychosis in history."

"During the 2020 presidential election, Biden admitted that he needed congressional approval for such a massive loan forgiveness. Likewise, as cited in the opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stated the obvious: 'People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress,'” Turley wrote on his website. "The problem is that he could not get this measure through Congress and, despite his earlier acknowledgment of the obvious, Biden simply claimed that he could give away hundreds of billions of dollars without congressional authorization."

"He is now crying hypocrisy when the Court said he was right all along," Turley continued. 

Meanwhile, the White House has already released a new plan in an attempt to get around the ruling. 

