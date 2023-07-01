Biden Taken Apart for Greatest 'Denial Psychosis in History'

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court striking down his reallocation of student debt from wealthy college degree holders to the middle class, President Joe Biden lashed out and claimed the justices 'misinterpreted the constitution."

REPORTER: "Did you overstep your authority?"



BIDEN: "I think the Court misinterpreted the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/VLuYX8tFPZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre also piled on.

KJP Hypocritically Condemns SCOTUS's Decision to Strike Down Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

https://t.co/usJeo9MChg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2023

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley is calling Biden's reaction to the ruling the "greatest denial psychosis in history."

"During the 2020 presidential election, Biden admitted that he needed congressional approval for such a massive loan forgiveness. Likewise, as cited in the opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stated the obvious: 'People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress,'” Turley wrote on his website. "The problem is that he could not get this measure through Congress and, despite his earlier acknowledgment of the obvious, Biden simply claimed that he could give away hundreds of billions of dollars without congressional authorization."

"He is now crying hypocrisy when the Court said he was right all along," Turley continued.

The President is now attacking the Court for "stunning hypocrisy" in holding that he was right all along about his lacking authority on student loan forgiveness. The "transference" may stand as the greatest example of denial psychosis in history. https://t.co/8DwTUVsF5v — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the White House has already released a new plan in an attempt to get around the ruling.