Tipsheet

Oh, So That's Where Weapons Biden Left in Afghanistan Are Going

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 19, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

When President Joe Biden made the decision to abruptly leave Afghanistan in August 2021, he did so without the U.S. military properly exporting or destroying warehouses full of weapons. Billions of dollars worth of equipment was left behind and now, it's showing up in the hands of terrorists attacking Israeli citizens. 

"The Taliban secured a substantial arsenal of U.S. weapons and equipment, including Black Hawk helicopters, after U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021. The Israeli commander with whom Newsweek spoke said some of the U.S. small arms seized in Afghanistan have already been observed in the hands of Palestinian groups operating in the Gaza Strip," Newsweek reports

The Israeli Defense Force has been dealing with a number of terrorist flare ups over the past year as Palestinian groups continue to attack Israeli civilians. Most recently, Islamic Jihad engaged in multi-day rocket fire against Israeli cities, eventually ending in a ceasefire after the IDF attacked in the Gaza Strip and killed a number of top terror leaders. 

On Monday IDF carried out an operation in Jenin, a city in the West Bank that has become a terror hotspot similar to Gaza and Lebanon. 

