Buttigieg's Fancy Jet Travel Earns Him a Lawsuit

The Biden administration has been slapped with a lawsuit after the Department of Transportation refused to turn over information about repeated taxpayer funded private jet travel conducted by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"The group, Americans for Public Trust (APT), said it has repeatedly requested FAA records detailing how often Buttigieg has used the agency's small fleet of jets and the taxpayer costs associated with those flights. But, according to its lawsuit first seen by Fox News Digital, the FAA has improperly delayed producing the records on three separate information requests filed by APT," Fox News first reported.

WATCH: @FoxNews on our lawsuit accusing the FAA of “hiding” the details of @SecretaryPete’s “abuse” of a government-funded private jet:



"His agency refuses to tell the American people how much they're on the hook for his extravagant travel arrangements.” pic.twitter.com/PudN7Z7oPN — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) June 15, 2023

Earlier this year an internal watchdog at the agency launched an investigation into the travel. According to documents and government records, Buttigieg has flown private dozens of times at taxpayer expense since January 2021.

Mayor Pete and the Biden admin have consistently said there’s nothing to see on Mayor Pete’s private taxpayer funded flights.



If that’s the case why are they refusing to turn over his flight records? https://t.co/N4jzfOBXMu — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 15, 2023

"We keep very meticulous records on that so precisely so that if somebody wants to look at it, somebody wants to audit it, it’s well documented,” Buttigieg told CNN in February. “So, I welcome that independent look so that we can get past the politics of this and make sure everybody understands the facts.”