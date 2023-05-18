Reject the Normalcy Bias
Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 18, 2023 6:00 AM
In the aftermath of Special Counsel John Durham proving Congressman Adam Schiff lied to the American people for years about so-called "Russian collusion," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is demanding accountability and hinting the California Democrat could be on his way out. 

Late Tuesday evening, Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna submitted a resolution expelling Schiff from the House of Representatives. 

In January McCarthy had Schiff removed from the Intelligence Committee after he abused the position to push the Russian hoax. Democrat Eric Swalwell was also removed after having a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy. 

"Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance. Schiff has lied to the American public," McCarthy told reporters late Monday night. "We will not allow him to be on the Intel Committee either.”

Meanwhile, Schiff remains defiant and continues his bid to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein. 


