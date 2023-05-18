Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress?

In the aftermath of Special Counsel John Durham proving Congressman Adam Schiff lied to the American people for years about so-called "Russian collusion," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is demanding accountability and hinting the California Democrat could be on his way out.

If you're concerned about threats to our democracy, you are right to be angry over the coordinated campaign to lie to the American public for years about Russia collusion—peddled at the highest levels of government, from Adam Schiff to the DOJ—to try to influence an election.… https://t.co/2NjLdR7LCq — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 16, 2023

.@SpeakerMcCarthy calls out Adam Schiff after the Durham Report: “Remember when he told the American people he had proof? … openly lied to us?



"It raises a lot of questions about his character, his standing inside of Congress, or whether he should even be in Congress.” pic.twitter.com/8T5HtnBPav — GOP (@GOP) May 17, 2023

Late Tuesday evening, Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna submitted a resolution expelling Schiff from the House of Representatives.

Knowingly using your position on House Intel to push a lie that ripped apart our country, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and authorized spying on a US President and then proceeding to double down on the lie within days of the Durham report coming out makes you unfit for… pic.twitter.com/A8rTBPY77Z — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) May 17, 2023

This is how it is done. Schiff is a complete disgrace to Congress and has no place in this great institution.



I look forward voting to expel him without a second of hesitation. https://t.co/BBCRSKaLrW — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 17, 2023

In January McCarthy had Schiff removed from the Intelligence Committee after he abused the position to push the Russian hoax. Democrat Eric Swalwell was also removed after having a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy.

"Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance. Schiff has lied to the American public," McCarthy told reporters late Monday night. "We will not allow him to be on the Intel Committee either.”

Kevin McCarthy just kicked me and @RepSwalwell off the Intelligence Committee.



This is petty, political payback for investigating Donald Trump.



If he thinks this will stop me, he will soon find out just how wrong he is.



I will always defend our democracy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Schiff remains defiant and continues his bid to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else.



And because our economy isn’t working for millions of hard working Americans.



We’re in the fight of our lives—a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. Senator. pic.twitter.com/H0Pa0EhhMu — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 26, 2023



