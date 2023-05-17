Is This the Reason KJP Bolted When Asked About the Durham Report?

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promptly ended the daily briefing at the White House Tuesday afternoon after being pressed about the conclusion of Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into Crossfire Hurricane. Durham concluded the FBI engaged in rampant misconduct during the 2016 presidential election and should have never opened an investigation into the Trump campaign alleging "Russian collusion."

"That is with the Department of Justice. That’s not something that I’m going to speak from the podium. As you just stated in your question, we believe in an independent Department of Justice," she said before scurrying away. "That’s what the president said when he was running and that’s what the president has said the last two years.”

Jean-Pierre conveniently cut off the ability for reporters to ask follow-up questions on the topic and said, "See you in Japan." President Joe Biden left Wednesday afternoon for the G7.

KJP is FINALLY asked about the Durham report in the LAST QUESTION of the White House press briefing — and she completely refuses to comment. pic.twitter.com/SAz8rbSXoI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2023

But Jean-Pierre's dodging of Durham's findings goes beyond issues at the FBI or Department of Justice. Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who worked as senior advisor for the Clinton campaign, is named multiple times in the report. Sullivan was pushing the false narrative of Trump/Russia collusion at the same time the FBI improperly opened Crossfire Hurricane.

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

Further, Jean-Pierre has her own problems after pushing the Russia hoax.

2018:



"I want an answer. Do you think [President Trump] is guilty?"



Karine Jean-Pierre: "Yes ... There is something that's going to come out about Russia. Remember, there's money laundering!" pic.twitter.com/3SrIqjg0DX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2023



