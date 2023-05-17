FBI Director Explains Why a Key Biden Bribery Document Isn't Being Turned Over
Tipsheet

Is This the Reason KJP Bolted When Asked About the Durham Report?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 17, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promptly ended the daily briefing at the White House Tuesday afternoon after being pressed about the conclusion of Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into Crossfire Hurricane. Durham concluded the FBI engaged in rampant misconduct during the 2016 presidential election and should have never opened an investigation into the Trump campaign alleging "Russian collusion." 

"That is with the Department of Justice. That’s not something that I’m going to speak from the podium. As you just stated in your question, we believe in an independent Department of Justice," she said before scurrying away. "That’s what the president said when he was running and that’s what the president has said the last two years.” 

Jean-Pierre conveniently cut off the ability for reporters to ask follow-up questions on the topic and said, "See you in Japan." President Joe Biden left Wednesday afternoon for the G7. 

But Jean-Pierre's dodging of Durham's findings goes beyond issues at the FBI or Department of Justice. Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who worked as senior advisor for the Clinton campaign, is named multiple times in the report. Sullivan was pushing the false narrative of Trump/Russia collusion at the same time the FBI improperly opened Crossfire Hurricane. 

Further, Jean-Pierre has her own problems after pushing the Russia hoax. 


