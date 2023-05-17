Is This the Reason KJP Bolted When Asked About the Durham Report?
Tipsheet

FBI Director Explains Why a Key Biden Bribery Document Isn't Being Turned Over

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 17, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Testifying in front of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, State, the Judiciary and Related Agencies last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked why the Bureau has failed to turn over a key document that allegedly shows President Joe Biden taking bribes from a foreign actor during his time as vice president. 

"I can't speak to the specific document. We are committed to working collaboratively with both committees but we also have to balance sources and methods and ongoing investigations," Wray said under questioning from Republican Senator Bill Hagerty. "I really can't get into the specifics here."

Earlier this month the FBI was subpoenaed by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley after a whistleblower, who qualified for official protections, revealed the existence of the document. The FBI blew past the deadline for compliance. 

“It’s clear from the FBI’s response that the unclassified record the Oversight Committee subpoenaed exists, but they are refusing to provide it to the Committee. We’ve asked the FBI to not only provide this record, but to also inform us what it did to investigate these allegations. The FBI has failed to do both," Comer released in a statement Wednesday about the FBI's lack of compliance. "The FBI’s position is ‘trust, but you aren’t allowed to verify.’ That is unacceptable. We plan to follow up with the FBI and expect compliance with the subpoena."


