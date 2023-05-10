BREAKING: Biden Backs Down on Debt Ceiling
FBI Misses Subpoena Deadline for Key Biden Bribery Document

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 10, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The FBI has failed to turn over a key document allegedly showing President Joe Biden traded policy changes in exchange for cash payments during his time as vice president. A whistleblower, who is now protected under federal law, recently came forward with the bribery allegation in testimony to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley. 

“It’s clear from the FBI’s response that the unclassified record the Oversight Committee subpoenaed exists, but they are refusing to provide it to the Committee. We’ve asked the FBI to not only provide this record, but to also inform us what it did to investigate these allegations. The FBI has failed to do both," Comer released in a statement Wednesday about the FBI's lack of compliance. "The FBI’s position is ‘trust, but you aren’t allowed to verify.’ That is unacceptable. We plan to follow up with the FBI and expect compliance with the subpoena."

“While the FBI has failed to produce the specific document by the subpoena deadline, their offer to provide an accommodation process in response to our legitimate request indicates the document is real. So the question remains, what did the FBI do to investigate very serious allegations from an apparent trusted FBI source implicating then-Vice President Biden? Today’s letter from the FBI raises additional questions, including whether the FBI has an open investigation based on these allegations. The American people pay the FBI’s salaries, and they’re entitled to a fulsome response,” Grassley added. 

The news comes just hours after Comer detailed new information about the Biden family "business," which entailed setting up 17 different shell companies that were used to funnel money into personal bank accounts. 

When asked about the allegations during a briefing at the White House earlier this month, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby referred all questions to the Department of Justice and was quickly pulled from the lectern


