NYC Mayor Has Some Regrets About Being a Sanctuary City

As President Joe Biden's border crisis continues to rage, Democrats in states and cities across the country are grappling with how to handle an unprecendented influx of illegal immigration into their communities.

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has been complaining about the arrival of 500 illegal immigrants per day and is taking drastic measures to make room where he says there is none.

Homeless vets are being booted from NY hotels to make room for migrants: advocates

Adams also started a war with the suburbs, whose leaders are pushing back.

A migrant crisis that has been largely contained to the southern border and to the nation’s biggest cities just arrived in the suburbs. Two New York counties have declared states of emergency in a bid to halt New York City’s attempt to move asylum-seekers to vacant hotels in their communities, and one is already taking its fight to court. New York is now having a battle between county and city over how to handle the crush of asylum-seekers and the strain they are putting on local services and budgets. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who says his city is “is being destroyed by the migrant crisis,” wants to move 300 recent arrivals to Orange and Rockland counties starting as soon as Wednesday. More than 61,000 migrants have arrived in the city since last spring.

Now, Mayor Adams is lamenting laws that made his jurisdiction a sanctuary city and asking a court to halt the policy.

Mayor Eric Adams is “now in court, today, asking a judge to revisit” NYC’s sanctuary city law:








