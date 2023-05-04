Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal

Yesterday Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland. In it, the lawmakers allege President Joe Biden was engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national, taking money in exchange for U.S. policy changes, during his time as vice president under the Obama administration. They say the information about the scheme came from a credible whistleblower, who has been given protections under the law.

"We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures. Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose," the letter states. "Based on the alleged specificity within the document, it would appear that the DOJ and the FBI have enough information to determine the truth and accuracy of the information contained within it. However, it remains unclear what steps, if any, were taken to investigate the matter. The significant public interest in assessing the FBI’s response to this information, as well as growing concern about the DOJ and the FBI’s track record of allowing political bias to infect their decision-making process, necessitate exacting congressional oversight."

"The DOJ and the FBI appear to have valuable, verifiable information that you have failed to disclose to the American people. Therefore, Congress will proceed to conduct an independent and objective review of this matter, free from those agencies’ influence," the letter concludes.

The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 3, 2023

When asked about the developing scandal during the briefing at the White House Thursday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby referred all questions to the Department of Justice and was quickly pulled from the lectern.