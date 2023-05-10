It Sure Looks Like the CIA Helped Biden Win the 2020 Election
A&E Needs to Bring This Show Back...And We Can Thank Pete Buttigieg
Associated Press' Headline About Washington's New Transgender Law for Minors Is Insane
Ex-Tucker Carlson Producer Drops Lawsuit Against Fox News
Secretary Mayorkas Claims Border Mayhem Is Congress' Fault
No Biggie, Just the End of Civilization
TEXTBOOK: Bud Light Could Learn a Thing or Two From Competitor's Latest Marketing...
Elon Musk Poses Question to Don Lemon Following CNN Firing
Biden Administration Looking to Confirm Yet Another Radical Nominee, This Time on Economic...
Texas GOP Rep. Says 80,000 Illegal Immigrants Are Headed to U.S. From Guatemala
Kyrsten Sinema Reveals If She Will Join the GOP
What Exactly Happens When Title 42 Ends?
Questions Mount: House GOP Unveils New Evidence Detailing Biden Family Enrichment From For...
The Constitution and Common Sense Calls for Avoiding Default
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Biden Backs Away From His Refusal to Negotiate Debt Ceiling

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 10, 2023 4:20 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Speaking to reporters after an event in New York Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden indicated he's willing to push aside his demands for a "clean" debt ceiling increase and negotiate spending cuts with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. 

"Do you feel more optimistic about a deal today that you did yesterday?" a reporter asked.

"Sure," Biden responded, adding that he wants to look at specific spending cuts Democrats and Republicans can agree on. 

The President also said would consider skipping his planned trip to the G7 next week in Japan in order to get a deal done. He met with congressional leadership, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, at the White House Tuesday afternoon. Little movement came out of that meeting. 

But Tuesday night, Biden also refused to rule out taking unilateral action to raise the debt limit. 

In April Republicans passed legislation lifting the debt limit by $1.5 trillion while also capping federal spending at 2022 levels. In addition, the bill claws back billions in unused pandemic relief funding. The White House says they want to avoid a debt default. Republicans have passed a bill doing exactly that. 

Recommended

New ‘Astonishing’ Info Released on Biden Family Corruption Spencer Brown

Until yesterday, the White House indicated they were willing to default with hopes Republicans would take the political blame and again demanded the debt limit be lifted without spending cuts attached. 



Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New ‘Astonishing’ Info Released on Biden Family Corruption Spencer Brown
No Biggie, Just the End of Civilization Ann Coulter
Kyrsten Sinema Reveals If She Will Join the GOP Madeline Leesman
It Sure Looks Like the CIA Helped Biden Win the 2020 Election Katie Pavlich
Associated Press' Headline About Washington's New Transgender Law for Minors Is Insane Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Poses Question to Don Lemon Following CNN Firing Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
New ‘Astonishing’ Info Released on Biden Family Corruption Spencer Brown