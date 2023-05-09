Biden Doubles Down on Debt Default
BREAKING: Jury Reaches a Verdict in Trump Rape Case

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 09, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

UPDATE: President Trump has issued a response to the verdict. 


***Original Post***

A civil jury in New York City has found President Donald Trump not guilty of raping E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room nearly three decades ago. The jury found Trump liable for forcibly touching, sexually abusing and battery of Carroll. They also found he defamed her. Trump will be ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages. 

President Trump denied all of the charges and accusations. Further, he maintains he never knew or met Carroll. 

"It's the most ridiculous, disgusting story. It's just made up," Trump said during his deposition in the case. 

Trump's legal team has vowed to appeal the verdict. 

Carroll's lawsuit against Trump was funded by Democratic mega donor Reid Hoffman. 

Earlier this month, Carroll’s lawyers disclosed to Trump’s team that Carroll “now recalls that at some point, her counsel secured additional funding from a nonprofit organization to offset certain expenses and legal fees.”

Billionaire Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn who has donated millions to Democrats and liberal causes, primarily funded that nonprofit, court documents show.

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

