Trump Previews Potentially 'Disastrous' CNN Town Hall

President Donald Trump is set to sit down with CNN for a town hall Wednesday evening as his 2024 campaign for the White House continues.

"With the 2024 presidential election underway, CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with former President Donald Trump at 8pmET on Wednesday, May 10 from St. Anselm College in New Hampshire," CNN announced on May 1. "The former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate will take questions from Collins and a live audience of New Hampshire Republican and undeclared voters who say they intend to vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary."

"CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage. This event with former President Trump will be the first of many for CNN in the coming months as CNN correspondents travel across the country to hear directly from voters in the run up to the 2024 presidential election," a CNN press release continues.

But in a statement posted on Truth Social Tuesday, Trump is warning the hour-long interview could be a disaster for the network and for him.

"I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again. They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!! Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!" Trump wrote.





The move by CNN to host Trump has been criticized by the left. They've been ignored by executives trying to boost ratings and move back to more traditional political coverage of presidential candidates.