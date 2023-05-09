Biden Doubles Down on Debt Default

Just hours ahead of a high stakes meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Oval Office, President Joe Biden is doubling down his refusal to accept legislation passed by House Republicans to increase the debt limit by $1.5 trillion.

KJP: Republicans are "threatening" a "recession" and the loss of "eight million jobs." pic.twitter.com/yPlvN2f3h4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 9, 2023

KJP says that the consequences of not raising the debt limit are "first ever default, would trigger recession, erase millions of job." pic.twitter.com/w9iOkXwcpP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 9, 2023

The White House, which claims President Biden wants to avoid default, continues to say the current proposal passed by Republicans to increase the limit is a "MAGA Republican" plan that will destroy the economy.

.@JacquiHeinrich: "You have Mitt Romney saying that there has to be a conversation here. Is HE a MAGA Republican extremist?!" pic.twitter.com/o5l9kyeRx8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 9, 2023

President Biden is also falsely accusing Republicans of gutting programs through spending cuts.

Speaker McCarthy cut a deal with the extreme MAGA wing of his caucus to strip away health care from millions of Americans, send manufacturing jobs overseas, and undermine veterans’ health care.



All to restore the Trump tax cuts for the wealthiest and corporations. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 4, 2023

🧵This is a lie. (1/5) https://t.co/Eqsc9rlJuV — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) May 8, 2023

The meeting between Biden and congressional leaders is slated for 4 p.m. eastern.