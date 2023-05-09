BREAKING: Jury Reaches a Verdict in Trump Rape Case
Tipsheet

Biden Doubles Down on Debt Default

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 09, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Just hours ahead of a high stakes meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Oval Office, President Joe Biden is doubling down his refusal to accept legislation passed by House Republicans to increase the debt limit by $1.5 trillion. 

The White House, which claims President Biden wants to avoid default, continues to say the current proposal passed by Republicans to increase the limit is a "MAGA Republican" plan that will destroy the economy.  

President Biden is also falsely accusing Republicans of gutting programs through spending cuts. 



BREAKING: Jury Reaches a Verdict in Trump Rape Case Katie Pavlich

The meeting between Biden and congressional leaders is slated for 4 p.m. eastern. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

