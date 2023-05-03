A Ban on Gas Stoves Is Officially Here

In January U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka proposed a national ban on gas stoves and falsely argued they were a "dangerous hazard" that cause "indoor pollution."

"A federal agency says a ban on gas stoves is on the table amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances," Bloomberg reported. "The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to take action to address the pollution, which can cause health and respiratory problems."

Junk. We have used gas stoves for hundreds of years. There is no correlation between an increase in childhood asthma and their use. This is an overreach based on a subjective hypothesis from a bad study. More fodder in the war on gas that will hurt low-income homes and small biz. pic.twitter.com/i3mOlT5T9D — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 9, 2023

After the proposal rightly caused an uproar across the country, Trumka said the idea was never serious but left the door open for future regulation.

“We are not looking to go into anyone’s homes and take away items that are already there. We don’t do that,” Trumka told CNN at the time. “If and when we get to regulation on the topic, it’s always forward looking. You know, it applies to new products. Consumers always have the choice of what to keep in their homes and we want to make sure they do that with full information.”

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claimed the controversy was overblown and told Congress the government wasn't banning all gas stoves.

Jennifer Granholm: Banning gas stoves has become "such a blown up, ridiculous thing"



Also Jennifer Granholm (the very next sentence): We did put out "guidance" on why you shouldn't use gas stoves though pic.twitter.com/IPmGE1Lhsn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2023

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says they don't want to ban all gas stoves — just SOME gas stoves pic.twitter.com/4YzR8xPJNA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2023

But in New York, starting today, all gas hookups on new buildings are banned. This includes hookups for gas furnaces and gas stoves.

Breaking news: New York has become the first state in the nation to pass a law banning natural gas and other fossil fuels in most new buildings, a move that could inspire other states and further erode the residential future of the gas industry. https://t.co/IqAY1iSo4n — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 3, 2023

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul defends banning gas stoves: "This is how you transition!" pic.twitter.com/JHHkomMaNZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2023

The forced transition to electric powered heat and cooking will hurt the poor and middle class with exponential energy cost increases. Conservatives who warned about the coming ban were called conspiracy theorists.