A Ban on Gas Stoves Is Officially Here

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 03, 2023
In January U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka proposed a national ban on gas stoves and falsely argued they were a "dangerous hazard" that cause "indoor pollution." 

"A federal agency says a ban on gas stoves is on the table amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances," Bloomberg reported. "The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to take action to address the pollution, which can cause health and respiratory problems." 

After the proposal rightly caused an uproar across the country, Trumka said the idea was never serious but left the door open for future regulation.

“We are not looking to go into anyone’s homes and take away items that are already there. We don’t do that,” Trumka told CNN at the time. “If and when we get to regulation on the topic, it’s always forward looking. You know, it applies to new products. Consumers always have the choice of what to keep in their homes and we want to make sure they do that with full information.”

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claimed the controversy was overblown and told Congress the government wasn't banning all gas stoves. 

But in New York, starting today, all gas hookups on new buildings are banned. This includes hookups for gas furnaces and gas stoves. 

The forced transition to electric powered heat and cooking will hurt the poor and middle class with exponential energy cost increases. Conservatives who warned about the coming ban were called conspiracy theorists. 

