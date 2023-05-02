By Rejecting This Question, KJP Proves Biden Is a Deadbeat Grandad

During the daily briefing at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was finally asked about President Joe Biden's seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Biden. Navy Joan is the daughter of Hunter Biden and is completely unacknowledged by grandparents President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. In fact, the First Lady only hangs six stockings each year when she decorates the White House.
REPORTER: "How come [Joe & Jill Biden] acknowledged the 7th grandchild?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2023
KJP: "I'm not gonna speak to that from here."
REPORTER: "Why not?"
KJP: *moves on* pic.twitter.com/FNjXnfz9uD
When Biden was asked by a group of children about his grandchildren last week, he only acknowledged six of them.
A little girl just fact-checked Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/S75TN2zLBm— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2023
According to reporting from the New York Post, Hunter Biden has been hiding out in the White House in order to avoid being served additional lawsuits by Navy Joan Biden's mother, Lunden Roberts.
Hunter Biden is believed to be hiding out at the White House while his baby mama goes on the warpath.
Lawyers for former stripper Lunden Roberts asked an Arkansas court Friday to jail the first son for failing to fork over his financial records as required in her lawsuit over support payments for their 4-year-old unacknowledged daughter, Navy.
Roberts claims Hunter, 53, is “flaunting the dignity and authority of the court” by failing to provide “one single item or word [of] discovery” and says, “This court should incarcerate the defendant in the Cleburne County Detention Center until he complies with this court’s orders.”
Roberts, 32, had to get a court-ordered paternity test to prove Navy was Hunter’s, and last year Hunter applied to have his monthly support payments reduced.
