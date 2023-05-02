By Rejecting This Question, KJP Proves Biden Is a Deadbeat Grandad

During the daily briefing at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was finally asked about President Joe Biden's seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Biden. Navy Joan is the daughter of Hunter Biden and is completely unacknowledged by grandparents President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. In fact, the First Lady only hangs six stockings each year when she decorates the White House.

REPORTER: "How come [Joe & Jill Biden] acknowledged the 7th grandchild?"



KJP: "I'm not gonna speak to that from here."



REPORTER: "Why not?"



*moves on*

When Biden was asked by a group of children about his grandchildren last week, he only acknowledged six of them.



According to reporting from the New York Post, Hunter Biden has been hiding out in the White House in order to avoid being served additional lawsuits by Navy Joan Biden's mother, Lunden Roberts.