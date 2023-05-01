Even This Democrat Is Taking Kevin McCarthy's Side on the Debt Ceiling

Last week House Republicans, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, passed a debt ceiling package that raises the U.S. national debt limit by $1.5 trillion, extending to March 2024. The package also issues a number of spending cuts and re-obtainment of unused COVID-19 pandemic funds. It's the only legislation in Washington D.C. that raises the debt ceiling and has passed the House.

Speaker McCarthy claimed a significant victory on Wednesday as the House passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act to raise the debt ceiling and cap spending.



GOP leadership tells me they've done their job and "now it's time for Biden and Schumer to do theirs." https://t.co/Fm1pH3hU0O — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 26, 2023

House Republicans have done our job.



RT if you agree → President Biden must now do his. pic.twitter.com/PyU9k3ZKTn — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 26, 2023

President Joe Biden, who claims he wants a debt ceiling increase and doesn't want the U.S. to default, is refusing to accept or negotiate the legislation. He continues to demand a debt ceiling increase without reforms to out-of-control federal spending.

KJP: Republicans have put together an "extreme MAGA wish list." pic.twitter.com/TU6dhkCq2g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2023

Even Democrats are tiring of Biden's games, with Senators Amy Klobuchar and Joe Manchin urging him to get to the negotiating table before it's too late. Socialist Bernie Sanders is joining those calls.