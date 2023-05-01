Ethics? Hypocritical Dems Think You Won't Notice This About Liberal Supreme Court Justices
Tipsheet

Even This Democrat Is Taking Kevin McCarthy's Side on the Debt Ceiling

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 01, 2023 1:00 PM
Democratic National Convention via AP

Last week House Republicans, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, passed a debt ceiling package that raises the U.S. national debt limit by $1.5 trillion, extending to March 2024. The package also issues a number of spending cuts and re-obtainment of unused COVID-19 pandemic funds. It's the only legislation in Washington D.C. that raises the debt ceiling and has passed the House. 

President Joe Biden, who claims he wants a debt ceiling increase and  doesn't want the U.S. to default, is refusing to accept or negotiate the legislation. He continues to demand a debt ceiling increase without reforms to out-of-control federal spending. 

Even Democrats are tiring of Biden's games, with Senators Amy Klobuchar and Joe Manchin urging him to get to the negotiating table before it's too late. Socialist Bernie Sanders is joining those calls.

