Tipsheet

There's a Major Problem With Biden's 2024 'Save Democracy' Campaign

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 25, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden officially announced Tuesday morning he's running for re-election in 2024 and seeking a second four-year term in the White House. As usual, "democracy" was a big theme of a video published by the campaign. 

There's already a major problem. While Biden touts democracy, he isn't actually engaging in the principle and neither is the Democratic National Committee. There will be no Democratic primary debates, despite Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issuing challenges against Biden for the nomination. 

Kennedy and Williamson are slamming the decision and calling the process rigged. 

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who bucked the DNC establishment as a candidate and eventually left the party,  is weighing in. 


