There's a Major Problem With Biden's 2024 'Save Democracy' Campaign

President Joe Biden officially announced Tuesday morning he's running for re-election in 2024 and seeking a second four-year term in the White House. As usual, "democracy" was a big theme of a video published by the campaign.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

There's already a major problem. While Biden touts democracy, he isn't actually engaging in the principle and neither is the Democratic National Committee. There will be no Democratic primary debates, despite Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issuing challenges against Biden for the nomination.

DNC has already announced that it will not allow any debates in 2024 primary. Biden is not to be challenged. Everyone on the Democratic side must shut up and fall in line. Not having debates is undemocratic and ridiculous. No progressive should agree to this kind of power grab. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 24, 2023

The DNC refusing to hold a single primary debate is undemocratic and robs the voters of choice.



No one who feels confident in their record and/or ideas would hesitate to stand on them.



The DNC should hold debates.



This is supposed to be a democratic process. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) April 24, 2023

Kennedy and Williamson are slamming the decision and calling the process rigged.

I have known and liked Joe Biden for many years, but we differ profoundly on fundamental issues such as corporate influence in government, censorship, civil liberties, poverty, corruption, and war policy, among others. I look forward to engaging him in debates and town hall… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 25, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - April 25, 2023



STATEMENT FROM MARIANNE WILLIAMSON ON JOE BIDEN'S 2024 CAMPAIGN LAUNCH:



For those of us committed to Democrats winning the White House in 2024, the president’s campaign announcement today was concerning.



His remark that he has fought so… — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) April 25, 2023

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who bucked the DNC establishment as a candidate and eventually left the party, is weighing in.

When I ran for Pres in 2020 the debates were rigged but in a subtle way. Preferred candidates were given more time and fed softball questions. This time Democrats are taking no chances so there will be no primary debates. This is another example of their disdain/disrespect for… pic.twitter.com/CUSlt52BLq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 25, 2023



