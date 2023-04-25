There's a Major Problem With Biden's 2024 'Save Democracy' Campaign
We Have to Stop Joe Biden
Biden's New 'Green' Power Plant Rule Is Probably Illegal
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Trolls Bud Light With 'Real Women' Koozies
Here's Why a Judge Just Ordered Hunter Biden to Appear in Court
Biden: It's Midnight in America
Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas
NYT Columnist Says Homeowners Should Get This For Protection Instead of Firearms
Key Biden Ally: The President Has the Energy for a Second Term
Job Creators Network Has a Message for Biden in Times Square
What AOC Is Wrong About in Her Celebration of Tucker Carlson's Split From...
Investigation: Claims of Widespread Anti-LGBT Bullying in PA School District Exposed As Po...
Supreme Court to Decide If Officials Can Block Users on Social Media
On Hunter Biden's Laptop, the 'Conspiracy Theory' Was True, and the 'Deep State'...
Tipsheet

Joe Manchin Desperately Keeps Trying to Run Away From His Key Biden Vote

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 25, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As the devastating effects of the "Inflation Reduction Act" start to come to fruition, crushing the oil and gas industry while driving up inflation and increasing federal government spending, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is doing his best to run away from the legislation...which he pushed over the finish line with his vote and onto President Joe Biden's desk for signature. 

The IRA was packed full of climate change handouts when it was passed and what Manchin voted for. 

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the most significant climate legislation in United States history. Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC® modeling finds the IRA’s $370 billion in climate and clean energy investments could cut U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 43% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Though the clean energy transition is happening, coal retirements must be accelerated to reach our climate goals. The IRA will speed the shift from coal to clean and support a just transition by providing $5 billion to back $250 billion in low-cost loans for utilities to reduce coal debt and reinvest in clean technologies. Another provision provides $9.7 billion in financial assistance for rural electric cooperatives to move toward clean energy sources.

After Manchin cast the final vote in favor of the bill, his poll numbers in West Virginia plummeted. Since then, he's been back peddling and did so again during a Senate hearing last week. He expressed concern about "scamming" the American people, when the scam was in the legislation all along. 

Recommended

Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas

Popular Republican Governor Jim Justice has taken notice of how West Virginian's feel about the vote and could successfully challenge Manchin for his seat in 2024. 

Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas
The Real Problem Fox News Now Has Matt Vespa
We Have to Stop Joe Biden Katie Pavlich
NYT Columnist Says Homeowners Should Get This For Protection Instead of Firearms Julio Rosas
Here's What Biden Had to Say About 'MAGA Extremists' in His Reelection Announcement Leah Barkoukis
Biden's New 'Green' Power Plant Rule Is Probably Illegal Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas