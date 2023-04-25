Joe Manchin Desperately Keeps Trying to Run Away From His Key Biden Vote

As the devastating effects of the "Inflation Reduction Act" start to come to fruition, crushing the oil and gas industry while driving up inflation and increasing federal government spending, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is doing his best to run away from the legislation...which he pushed over the finish line with his vote and onto President Joe Biden's desk for signature.

The Biden administration is breaking its word to the American public by ignoring the text of the #InflationReductionAct to pursue its radical climate agenda. Let me be clear: if this continues, I'll do everything in my power to stop them — including voting to repeal the IRA. pic.twitter.com/d1l4SUUYcN — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) April 25, 2023

The IRA was packed full of climate change handouts when it was passed and what Manchin voted for.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the most significant climate legislation in United States history. Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC® modeling finds the IRA’s $370 billion in climate and clean energy investments could cut U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 43% below 2005 levels by 2030. Though the clean energy transition is happening, coal retirements must be accelerated to reach our climate goals. The IRA will speed the shift from coal to clean and support a just transition by providing $5 billion to back $250 billion in low-cost loans for utilities to reduce coal debt and reinvest in clean technologies. Another provision provides $9.7 billion in financial assistance for rural electric cooperatives to move toward clean energy sources.

After Manchin cast the final vote in favor of the bill, his poll numbers in West Virginia plummeted. Since then, he's been back peddling and did so again during a Senate hearing last week. He expressed concern about "scamming" the American people, when the scam was in the legislation all along.

"I'm trying to make sure that we don't dupe or scam the American public!" pic.twitter.com/ZV44Ivjt1y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2023

"I am SO UPSET about this because they're doing everything they can to BUST THE BUDGET, what we PROMISED the American people what it would cost!" pic.twitter.com/doV2dzYhhB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2023

Popular Republican Governor Jim Justice has taken notice of how West Virginian's feel about the vote and could successfully challenge Manchin for his seat in 2024.