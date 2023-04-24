Biden Makes Creepy Statement About 'Our Children'

Speaking during a teachers event in the Rose Garden at the White House Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden claimed America's children don't belong to their parents, but instead to society as a whole.
BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!" pic.twitter.com/scaZ4vDrPZ— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023
The comment received swift backlash, especially from parents leading the parental rights and school choice movements.
No. They’re my kids, not the government’s. https://t.co/UEpMUHf92s— Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) April 24, 2023
"There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!" - Joe Biden— Nicki Neily (@nickineily) April 24, 2023
Absolutely NOT.
My children are my children. They don't belong to the government or ANYONE else!
Stay in your lane and stop trying to chip away at parental rights, @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/HULtPjQnH6
Families across America disagree.— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 24, 2023
Keep your hands off our children. pic.twitter.com/Lw9iA6tobi
Americans respond: pic.twitter.com/1fSGNkwK5O— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) April 24, 2023
Keep this criminal administration away from your children.— Awake, not Woke (@Doembon) April 24, 2023
Man, its a good thing we've never seen this play throughout history.. oh wait.. pic.twitter.com/VJRng3VKuX— Ricky Baker (@2111brainjar) April 24, 2023
My kid is mine and that’s it. Ain’t sharing with the state. 🧐🤨— Baroness von M 🇺🇸 (@Brahmslover1278) April 24, 2023
