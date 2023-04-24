Tucker Carlson Delivered Remarks Moments After His Final Show Aired, and It's Surreal
Biden Makes Creepy Statement About 'Our Children'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 24, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking during a teachers event in the Rose Garden at the White House Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden claimed America's children don't belong to their parents, but instead to society as a whole. 

The comment received swift backlash, especially from parents leading the parental rights and school choice movements. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

