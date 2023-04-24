Biden Makes Creepy Statement About 'Our Children'

Speaking during a teachers event in the Rose Garden at the White House Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden claimed America's children don't belong to their parents, but instead to society as a whole.

BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!" pic.twitter.com/scaZ4vDrPZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023

The comment received swift backlash, especially from parents leading the parental rights and school choice movements.

No. They’re my kids, not the government’s. https://t.co/UEpMUHf92s — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) April 24, 2023

"There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!" - Joe Biden



Absolutely NOT.



My children are my children. They don't belong to the government or ANYONE else!



Stay in your lane and stop trying to chip away at parental rights, @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/HULtPjQnH6 — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) April 24, 2023

Families across America disagree.

Keep your hands off our children. pic.twitter.com/Lw9iA6tobi — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 24, 2023

Keep this criminal administration away from your children. — Awake, not Woke (@Doembon) April 24, 2023

Man, its a good thing we've never seen this play throughout history.. oh wait.. pic.twitter.com/VJRng3VKuX — Ricky Baker (@2111brainjar) April 24, 2023