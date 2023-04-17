The Chinese Were Operating Their Own Police Station in New York City
Tipsheet

The Climate Lunatics Have a New Food Target

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 17, 2023 11:15 AM
Democratic National Convention via AP

Climate change lunatics who want to ban beef and force everyone to eat bugs have a new target. 

According to AFP news, climate "scientists" are targeting rice farming as a "dangerous," emissions heavy practice. They say flooded rice fields, which then naturally ferment hay and other plants, produce too much methane.  

According to National Geographic, rice is a main and key food source for 3.5 billion people.

"Rice is a food staple for more than 3.5 billion people around the world, particularly in Asia, Latin America, and parts of Africa. Rice has been cultivated in Asia for thousands of years. Scientists believe people first domesticated rice in India or Southeast Asia. Rice arrived in Japan in about 3,000 years ago. The Portuguese most likely introduced it into South America in the 16th century," the magazine reports. "Today, the world’s largest rice producers are China, India, and Indonesia. Outside of Asia, Brazil is the largest rice producer. Rice grows in warm, wet climates. It thrives in waterlogged soil, such as in the flood plains of Asian rivers like the Ganges and the Mekong. "Deepwater rice" is a variety of rice that is adapted to deep flooding, and is grown in eastern Pakistan, Vietnam, and Burma."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka recently adopted a number of climate change policies on reducing fertilizer and caused a major food crisis.

There's no doubt a new climate attack on rice will have a catastrophic impact. 





