Tipsheet

BREAKING: Anheuser-Busch CEO Speaks After Company Gets Crushed

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 14, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

After alienating "fratty" customers and hiring biological male Dylan Mulvaney to promote Bud Light, resulting in a $5 billion loss over the past few days, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth is finally weighing in. 

"As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew, We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere."

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer," he continued. "My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage."

"I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others," Whitworth concluded. "Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation." 

Meanwhile, no word from Bud Light Vice President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid over her decision to destroy the brand. 

Tags: WOKENESS

