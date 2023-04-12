Merchandiser Sounds the Alarm About What's Really Happening After Bud Light's Woke Move

After Bud Light Vice President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid made the decision to openly insult the company's "fratty" customers and hire biological male Dylan Mulvaney as a brand partner, the company has taken a $4 billion hit in less than a week.

Over the weekend, sales of Anheuser-Busch products collapsed in restaurants, bars and in stores.

Bud Light suffered a bloodbath this past weekend. Consumers nationwide revolted against the nation's top-selling beer brand after it stepped "recklessly" into the culture wars last week with its new spokesperson, transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, according to bar owners and beer-industry experts around the country. "In Bud Light's effort to be inclusive, they excluded almost everybody else, including their traditional audience." Bud Light-maker Anheuser-Busch is headquartered in nearby St. Louis. But even Fitter’s bar witnessed a catastrophic decrease in sales of the hometown suds among loyal and local consumers this week. Sales of Anheuser-Busch bottled products dropped 30% over the past week, while draught beer plummeted 50%, the owner said. Bud Light normally outsells rival products Miller Lite and Coors Light 25 to 1 at Braintree Brewhouse in Massachusetts, a sprawling sports bar just outside Boston. Not this week. Eighty percent of Bud Light drinkers ordered something else this week, Brewhouse owner Alex Kesaris said — while the 20% who did order Bud Light "weren’t on social media and hadn’t heard yet" about its new transgender pitch person.

Now, merchandisers whose livelihoods depend on the sale of the Bug Light brand are warning about the consequences of Heinerscheid's decision to destroy the brand.

"I've never seen such little sales in the past few days on these products and it's sad because if people don't buy this beer I don't make money and I can't feed my family. So it's kind of heartbreaking...I guess that Anheuser Busch did what they did. They don't know their clientele," a Bud Light merchandiser posted in a video on Twitter.

The entire supply chain that helps take Anheuser-Busch's products to market is feeling the impact of @BudLight's choice to go woke:



Since Heinerscheid's decision, Bud Light has been silent.