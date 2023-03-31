Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About 'Proving Innocence' at Trial
Tipsheet

Fingerprints? Mug Shot? Here's What's Next for Trump After Indictment

Katie Pavlich
March 31, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On Thursday evening, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg officially filed a felony indictment against President Donald Trump. Two weeks ago Trump took to Truth social and said the indictment, after a grand jury investigation, was coming. The charges have yet to be revealed. 

So, what happens next? 

Trump's attorneys are in talks with Bragg's office for an arraignment, which will reportedly happen sometime next week. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said during an interview with Fox News Thursday night coordination between the Secret Service and the New York City Police Department is underway. 

According to Trump civil attorney Alina Habba, President Trump will be finger printed during arraignment and his mugshot will be taken. Habba expects Trump will fight all charges. 

Meanwhile, Bragg will continue to allow violent criminals to go free in the city to terrorize local residents. 

