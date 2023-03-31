Fingerprints? Mug Shot? Here's What's Next for Trump After Indictment

On Thursday evening, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg officially filed a felony indictment against President Donald Trump. Two weeks ago Trump took to Truth social and said the indictment, after a grand jury investigation, was coming. The charges have yet to be revealed.
March 30, 2023
So, what happens next?
Trump's attorneys are in talks with Bragg's office for an arraignment, which will reportedly happen sometime next week. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said during an interview with Fox News Thursday night coordination between the Secret Service and the New York City Police Department is underway.
EXCLUSIVE - JOE TACOPINA REACTS TO TRUMP'S INDICTMENT
According to Trump civil attorney Alina Habba, President Trump will be finger printed during arraignment and his mugshot will be taken. Habba expects Trump will fight all charges.
Meanwhile, Bragg will continue to allow violent criminals to go free in the city to terrorize local residents.
