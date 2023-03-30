Treasury Secretary: Yeah, the IRS Visit to Taibbi's House Was Abnormal
AOC Melts Down After Being Confronted About Libs of TikTok Lies

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 30, 2023
Last week Chaya Raichik, the creator of the Libs of TikTok account on Twitter, made a visit to the office of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She went to confront the democrat about a barrage of lies she spewed about her on the House floor. Ocasio-Cortez wasn't in, so Raichik left a note after a staffer closed the office door. 

This week, Raichik tried again to find the congresswoman. She was successful, prompting Ocasio-Cortez to melt down, wag her finger and yell. 

"You're actually super transphobic and I don't ever want to share a space with you!" Ocasio-Cortez said before storming away.

Ocasio-Cortez is facing a number of ethics complaints and a full blown investigation after she improperly attended the Met Gala in 2021 and then failed to fully pay hired vendors. 

"Socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw one of her campaign staffers under the bus after the Democrat apparently flouted House ethics rules by attending the 2021 Met Gala wearing luxurious apparel that included a glitzy gown with “Tax the Rich” inscribed across the back in blood-red letters," the New York Post reported. "The Bronx and Queens rep, 33, claimed to investigators with the Office of Congressional Ethics she was unaware that thousands of dollars for her dress rental, shoes, hair, makeup and other accouterments went unpaid for months after the event, leaving her open to allegations of improperly accepting gifts."



