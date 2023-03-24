If They Can Do This to Trump, What Will They Do to You?
AOC Lied About Libs of TikTok, Then She Got a Visitor

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 24, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez recently launched a barrage of lies against Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the Twitter account "Libs of TikTok," and falsely accused her of reporting inaccurate information about child sex surgeries. 

In response, Raichik made a visit to the Congresswoman's office on Capitol Hill this week. After a staffer confirmed Ocasio-Cortez was unavailable, the door was slammed. 

After leaving AOC a note, Raichik visited a number of Republican offices where she was greeted with open arms. 

In addition, Raichik rallied against the Chinese spy app Tik Tok outside of the U.S. Capitol as the CEO testified in front of a House Committee hearing. Republicans and some Democrats are contemplating a ban on the app as security concerns over data access and national security continue to grow. 

