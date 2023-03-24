AOC Lied About Libs of TikTok, Then She Got a Visitor

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez recently launched a barrage of lies against Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the Twitter account "Libs of TikTok," and falsely accused her of reporting inaccurate information about child sex surgeries.

In response, Raichik made a visit to the Congresswoman's office on Capitol Hill this week. After a staffer confirmed Ocasio-Cortez was unavailable, the door was slammed.

.@AOC lied about me in a committee hearing. I went to her office today to set the record straight: pic.twitter.com/wy0u6y8EyG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 23, 2023

After leaving AOC a note, Raichik visited a number of Republican offices where she was greeted with open arms.

So blessed to have my friend Chaya (@libsoftiktok) swing by with her book. Wonder why she was in town? #StandUpForAmerica pic.twitter.com/gNIB5bXzYL — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 24, 2023

In addition, Raichik rallied against the Chinese spy app Tik Tok outside of the U.S. Capitol as the CEO testified in front of a House Committee hearing. Republicans and some Democrats are contemplating a ban on the app as security concerns over data access and national security continue to grow.

"TikTok is designed to attract our impressionable youth. Groomers and predators know this and are using it to their advantage."



Chaya Raichik founder of @libsoftiktok doesn't hold punches while speaking on Capitol Hill today. #BanTikTok pic.twitter.com/r9p9eREcaZ — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) March 23, 2023