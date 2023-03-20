White House Briefing Descends Into Chaos

The daily White House press briefing had a rocky start Monday after News Africa chief correspondent Simon Ateba, who rarely gets called on, demanded equal treatment from Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre and his colleagues.

"This isn't China, this isn't Russia, this is the United States. This is the White House," Ateba, adding Jean-Pierre shouldn't only call on reporters who she likes or who ask convenient questions. "There are people in the back don't get any questions."

"You shouldn't discriminate against some people because you don't agree with their question," he continued.

Jean-Pierre brought the cast of the show Ted Lasso to the briefing room to discuss mental health before being confronted about a lack of access.

"You are making a mockery of the First Amendment!" pic.twitter.com/buXSi5p90c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2023

In January, Ateba made an appearance on Fox News to discuss the situation.

Attacked by pirates on the Gulf of Guinea with an AK47 to my head, kidnapped in Nigeria, dumped in the woods & left for dead, arrested in Cameroon during investigation & kept in dark cell only to be sidelined at the White House. This is how Tucker Carlson introduced me to America pic.twitter.com/bOLujRzKfi — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 14, 2023

Last week, Jean-Pierre was pelted with questions about a lack of direct access to President Joe Biden and aggressive behavior toward reporters.