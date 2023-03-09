There's an Update About Mitch McConnell's Hospitalization

On Wednesday night Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was admitted to the hospital after an incident during a private dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in Washington D.C.

On Thursday afternoon, McConnell's office released an update about his condition.

“Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment. The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes," McConnell Communications Director David Popp released in a statement.

Earlier in the day and before the latest update, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made his way to the Senate floor to offer get well wishes to his colleague.

"My thoughts this morning are will Leader Mitch McConnell who is recovering in the hospital," Schumer said. "This morning I offer a prayer of strength and healing for the Leader and his family. I called the Leader this morning and spoke briefly with his staff to extend my prayers and well wishes. My thoughts are also with Leader McConnell's family and his team. I join every single one of my colleagues in wishing Leader McConnell a full and speedy recovery."

McConnell is 81-years-old.