Watch Randi Weingarten Have a Meltdown Over Student Loan Debt

The Supreme Court heard arguments today about whether President Joe Biden's student loan reallocation from wealthy degree holders to everyday Americans, through an executive order, is constitutional. Given the reporting about oral arguments, a number of Justices were skeptical Biden has the authority to use the HEROES Act, which was originally passed to benefit veterans after 9/11, to justify the reallocation.

...Roberts is a key vote for the Biden Administration. Even Justice Sotomayor has noted that the size of the giveaway would seem to favor the Court looking at it as "major question", triggering the major question doctrine... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 28, 2023

...Prelogar is fighting hard to avoid that framing because it would require greater clarity on the use of the HEROES Act for this type of massive giveaway. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 28, 2023

Outside of the courtroom Democratic activist and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, the woman who kept schools closed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control, was melting down.

AFT President Randi Weingarten was at the Supreme Court earlier screaming in support of illegally canceling $400 billion in student loan debt.



Imagine if Randi and teachers unions were this passionate about allowing kids to go to school during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/zESoB2LQ2u — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) February 28, 2023

During the briefing at the White House Monday and ahead of oral arguments, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the administration's confidence in Biden's legal standing to "waive" student loan debt.

"We are very much confident in our legal authority here. That's why we've taken it, that's why the Department of Justice has taken it all the way to the Supreme Court," she said.



