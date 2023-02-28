Tik Tok Just Got Its Claws Into Something Else
Tipsheet

Watch Randi Weingarten Have a Meltdown Over Student Loan Debt

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 28, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

The Supreme Court heard arguments today about whether President Joe Biden's student loan reallocation from wealthy degree holders to everyday Americans, through an executive order, is constitutional. Given the reporting about oral arguments, a number of Justices were skeptical Biden has the authority to use the HEROES Act, which was originally passed to benefit veterans after 9/11, to justify the reallocation. 

Outside of the courtroom Democratic activist and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, the woman who kept schools closed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control, was melting down.

During the briefing at the White House Monday and ahead of oral arguments, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the administration's confidence in Biden's legal standing to "waive" student loan debt. 

"We are very much confident in our legal authority here. That's why we've taken it, that's why the Department of Justice has taken it all the way to the Supreme Court," she said. 

 


