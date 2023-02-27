The CCP Is Funding Private Schools in America. Republicans Want to Stop Them.

The Chinese Communist Party [CCP] has its tentacles in every aspect of American society: Hollywood, universities, corporations, real estate, lobbying, politics and much more.

They're also funding a number of private schools in cities across the country. Many of those schools benefit from Pentagon funding for U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps [JROTC] programs, which are at risk due to CCP influence.

Republican Reps. Mike Waltz and Chrissy Houlahan are pushing back against CPP funding by introducing a resolution that would protect JROTC programs, and future U.S. soldiers, by pulling funding at schools taking CCP money.

“Firms with direct ties with the CCP are buying up American private schools. It is troublesome that our government has been supporting some of these schools financially,” said Waltz. “Our legislation would ensure that the Pentagon will no longer provide funding to these schools.”

“As a former teacher and ROTC cadet, I was greatly disturbed to learn that there were American private schools with ties to the Chinese Communist Party running JROTC programs,” Houlahan added. “I’m proud of our JROTC programs and how they shape the next generation, but we must ensure they remain representative of our nation and its values.”

According to U.S. Army JROTC, the program is "one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world. The National Defense Act of 1916 established organized JROTC programs at public and private educational institutions. In 1964, Congress expanded the program to all military services and changed from active duty to shared support from the services and schools" and "currently operates in more than 1,700 public and private high schools, military institutions, and correctional centers throughout the United States and overseas."







