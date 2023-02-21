Something Could Be Very Wrong With Biden's Photo-Op With Zelensky
Tipsheet

Adam Schiff Is Having a Meltdown Over Newly Released January 6 Footage

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 21, 2023 2:00 PM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

On Monday news broke that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy turned over 41,000 hours of previously unseen footage from the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. For two years, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and January 6 Committee members kept the footage away from public view, failing to explain why. 

Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who McCarthy recently stripped of his Intelligence Committee assignment after repeatedly lying the American people about sensitive information and abusing his position, didn't take the news well. 

Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who tried to sell signed copies of the January 6 Committee report on Amazon, is also having a meltdown. 

Meanwhile, Carlson says producers are going through the footage and will check-in with findings next week. 

