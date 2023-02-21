Adam Schiff Is Having a Meltdown Over Newly Released January 6 Footage

On Monday news broke that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy turned over 41,000 hours of previously unseen footage from the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. For two years, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and January 6 Committee members kept the footage away from public view, failing to explain why.

Here's Who Just Got 41,000 Hours of J6 Footage From Speaker McCarthy https://t.co/tXB7Kna7RY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2023

Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who McCarthy recently stripped of his Intelligence Committee assignment after repeatedly lying the American people about sensitive information and abusing his position, didn't take the news well.

Kevin McCarthy turned over Jan 6 videos to right-wing propagandist Tucker Carlson.



A man who spews Kremlin talking points. Suggests Jan 6 was a false flag. And spreads the Big Lie.



Make no mistake: This isn’t about transparency, it’s about fueling dangerous conspiracy theories. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 20, 2023

Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who tried to sell signed copies of the January 6 Committee report on Amazon, is also having a meltdown.

So Kevin McCarthy shared the surveillance footage, not with the rest of congress, investigators, or anyone like that. It was @TuckerCarlson.



The “elisestefanik’ing” of McCarthy has been breathtaking, and not the man I thought i knew before Trump. Lies lies lies — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Carlson says producers are going through the footage and will check-in with findings next week.