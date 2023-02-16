Biden Admits Ordering Missiles to Take Out 'Objects' That Were Likely Weather Balloons
Major CEO Makes a 'Bold' and 'Early' Call About Who Will Win the White House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 16, 2023 1:00 PM
Real Time With Bill Maher

Billionaire and Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman has taken notice of fellow businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and his political chops. In fact, Ackman predicts if Ramaswamy makes a run for the White House in 2024, he'll win. 

Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old successful and wealthy businessman from Ohio, has made waves on the right in recent years for taking on wokeness eating away at corporate America, Big Tech and the country. 

During an interview with "Fox and Friends" Tuesday, Ramaswamy hinted he plans to throw his hat in the ring for president. 

Late last year, Ramaswamy was honored by the Independent Women's Forum as a Gentleman of Distinction. 

"I speak as a member of my generation, millennial generation, when I say that we are all hungry today for a cause. We are hungry for a sense of purpose, and meaning, and identity at a moment in our history where the kinds of things that used to fill our hunger, faith, patriotism, hard work, family, national identity, whatever it might have been, as those concepts have disappeared, we have a black hole of a vacuum. And when you have a vacuum that runs that deep, that is what allows poison to fill the void," he said in acceptance remarks. "And I think we’ve all gotten good, and myself included, at hammering out the poison one by one, pointing out the hypocrisies on the other side. I think the work ahead of us is to fill that void with something far more rich, far more meaningful, that dilutes the poison to irrelevance, answering the question of what it actually means to be American in the year 2022. And if you ask me, the answer to that question starts with that dream that I told you about at the very beginning, the idea that no matter who you are, or where you came from, or what your skin color is, that you can achieve anything you ever want in this country with your own hard work, your own commitment, and your own dedication. That is the American dream." 

