Jim Jordan Wants to Know Why the FBI Was Targeting Catholics

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan wants to know why the FBI targeted Catholics in a recently revealed memo alleging domestic extremism.

"The Committee on the Judiciary is continuing to examine the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) handling of domestic violent extremism (DVE) investigations. Over the last year, we have written to you several times about startling allegations that the FBI is misusing DVE resources for apparent political purposes," Jordan wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray Thursday, along with Republican Congressman Mike Johnson. "Since those letters, new information has become public about the FBI's targeting of a set of Catholic Americans for their religious beliefs. We therefore write to request additional information about this serious misuse of federal law-enforcement resources."

"In the wake of the backlash against the FBI's anti-Catholic document, the FBI withdrew the document and blamed the local level field office for its creation and dissemination. However, there remain many questions about the genesis, review, and approval of this document, as well as the FBI's commitment to upholding First Amendment protected activity," they continued.

A leaked FBI report revealed that the Bureau’s Richmond, Virginia Division was investigating the threat of “white supremacy” among Catholics.



How could that be?



Democrats tell us the government isn’t weaponized against the First Amendment! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 10, 2023

According to the letter, Jordan is seeking documentation surrounding the development of the memo targeting Catholics from inside the agency and is asking Wray to respond by March 2.

The newly developed Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is also investigating.