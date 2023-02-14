JD Vance Raises Key Question About Ohio Train Derailment
Oh, So That's the Explanation the Biden Team Offered About the Three UFOs...
Michigan Democrat: F**k Your Thoughts and Prayers, We Need Gun Control
What a Surprise: MSU School Shooting Suspect Was Known to Police Before Attack
Biden's Damnable Lies About Catholicism
CNN Anchor Left Out Key Detail for MSU Shooting Suspect While He Was...
State Department Issues Urgent Warning to Americans About Russia
What Fauci Has Now Admitted About the COVID Vaccines Is Stunning
California Bill Would Ban ‘Game-Style’ Events at Gun Stores
Michigan State, Guns, Facts, Thoughts, and Prayers
Kristi Noem Signs Bill Outlawing Transgender Care for Minors
Reversal: College Board Now Attacking Florida, DeSantis in Controversial AP Course Flap
Travels and Life Made Better by the Real McCoy
Grand Forks, North Dakota: Profound Lessons for America’s National Security
Tipsheet

For the Sake of Climate Change, John Kerry is Headed to a Tropical Location

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 14, 2023 11:00 AM
J. Scott Applewhite

According to the State Department, Climate Czar John Kerry is headed to a tropical location in the dead of winter for the sake of fighting climate change. 

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Nassau, The Bahamas, from February 14-16 and Munich, Germany from February 17-18. In Nassau, Secretary Kerry will continue efforts to advance international cooperation among nations particularly vulnerable to the climate crisis at the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)," the State Department released in a statement Monday night. "In Munich, he’ll participate in the Munich Security Conference to engage in discussions on the nexus between the climate crisis and global security."

Kerry will no doubt be taking a fossil fueled government plane to each location, pushing aside the ability to host climate change talks through Zoom, Skype or Google. 

Meanwhile fellow climate zealot Bill Gates, who travels the world on his private jets (he has a collection of multiple planes worth $200 million) advocating for the rest of humanity to consume less and suffer more, is rejecting the idea that he's a hypocrite for refusing to practice what he preaches. 

"I spend billions of dollars on climate innovation," Gates said during a recent interview, claiming staying home would be counter productive to his work. "I'm comfortable with the idea that not only am I not part of the problem by paying for the offsets, but also through the billions that my Breakthrough Energy group, that I'm part of the solution." 


Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What a Surprise: MSU School Shooting Suspect Was Known to Police Before Attack Julio Rosas
Reversal: College Board Now Attacking Florida, DeSantis in Controversial AP Course Flap Guy Benson
CNN Anchor Left Out Key Detail for MSU Shooting Suspect While He Was at Large Julio Rosas
Biden's Damnable Lies About Catholicism Larry O'Connor
Michigan State, Guns, Facts, Thoughts, and Prayers Guy Benson
What Are Judeo-Christian Values? Dennis Prager
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What a Surprise: MSU School Shooting Suspect Was Known to Police Before Attack Julio Rosas