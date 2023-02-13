White House Weighs in on Whether Flying 'Objects' Are Aliens

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured Americans a number of "objects" that were shot down by the U.S. in recent days are not aliens or extraterrestrial beings.

KJP: "There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent take downs." pic.twitter.com/tiWyQXi1Bv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 13, 2023

The clarification comes after United States Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command General Glen VanHerck refused to rule out the possibility the objects could be aliens.

REPORTER: "Have you ruled out aliens or extraterrestrials?"



GENERAL GLEN D. VANHERCK: "I haven't ruled out anything at this point." pic.twitter.com/rT0freDQyC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 13, 2023

And while the White House claims they know unknown objects were not aliens, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters the objects still cannot be identified and cannot be classified as balloons. When asked if the White House has any images of the objects, Kirby punted to the Pentagon and said he wasn't sure if they had images or if they would be releasable to the public.





John Kirby: We couldn't rule out that the unidentified objects were gathering surveillance information.



"You want to air on the side of safety...in terms of protecting our national security...these objects...likely did...transit over potential military sites..." pic.twitter.com/KUVQbzjngF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 13, 2023

As for what's next, defense officials say they're expecting additional objects in the coming days. Kirby echoed that sentiment.