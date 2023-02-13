Schlichter: 2024 Predictions with Storm Paglia
Tipsheet

White House Weighs in on Whether Flying 'Objects' Are Aliens

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 13, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured Americans a number of "objects" that were shot down by the U.S. in recent days are not aliens or extraterrestrial beings. 

The clarification comes after United States Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command General Glen VanHerck refused to rule out the possibility the objects could be aliens. 

And while the White House claims they know unknown objects were not aliens, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters the objects still cannot be identified and cannot be classified as balloons. When asked if the White House has any images of the objects, Kirby punted to the Pentagon and said he wasn't sure if they had images or if they would be releasable to the public. 


As for what's next, defense officials say they're expecting additional objects in the coming days. Kirby echoed that sentiment. 

